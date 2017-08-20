Jerry Lewis 1926-2017: The Comic Icon's Greatest Roles

Jerry Lewis, the brilliant, divisive giant of comedy, died at his Las Vegas home Sunday morning at age 91. In a career that spanned nearly his entire life, Lewis played funnyman to Dean Martin; starred in, wrote and directed the original Nutty Professor; and served as longtime host of TV’s most famous telethon. Once Hollywood’s most bankable star, Lewis fronted more than 50 movies, from the light Martin-and-Lewis fare of Artists and Models to Martin Scorsese’s darkly funny The King of Comedy. Click through for a look at his most famous, and infamous, roles.



