Jeremy Renner ‘healing fast’ after injuring both arms during a stunt

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has said he is “doing everything he can to heal faster” after injuring both his arms during the filming of a stunt, according to reports.

Renner, 46, was quoted by American entertainment website, The Hollywood Reporter (THR), as they covered the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic this weekend.

Jeremy Renner attends a photocall for Arrival at the Corinthia Hotel in London (PA) More

They report that the Avengers star, who has recently been filming a comedy called Tag, did not specify what he had been working on when he became injured, or what the stunt involved.

Renner is reported to have made the comments during a panel promoting another film project, Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, at the festival.

“It won’t stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster,” he is quoted as saying.

According to THR, he quipped: “I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in it” adding: “It won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning – I cannot tie my shoes.”

The actor posted pictures of his Instagram account a few weeks ago showing one arm strapped up in a sling and the other with a wrist brace.

Alongside the photograph he wrote: “Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough”

Another photograph showing a woman kneeling in front of him, appearing to strap up his right arm, was captioned: “No, this was NOT a proposal #fixedup #ouch”.

Renner has also been filming the latest instalment in the Avengers franchise, titled Infinity War, due for release next year.

He will reprise his role as Hawkeye (also known as Clint Barton), alongside the other Marvel superhero big hitters such as Tony Stark aka Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr), Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.