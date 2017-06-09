Jeremy Renner Gives Son a Lesson in Firearm Safety in 'Wind River' Clip; Plus, See New Teaser Poster (Exclusive)

Solving a murder mystery is tough, but in Wind River, it can’t hurt that the two individuals out to investigate a homicide are both members of the Avengers. We’re talking about Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), who play an inexperienced FBI agent and a rugged local tracker, respectively, in Wind River. They’re assigned to look into a slaying on a Native American reservation in Wyoming. In Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive clip from the upcoming film (watch it above), Renner’s wilderness expert gives a stern lesson to his doting, if somewhat reckless, young son.

Written and directed by Sicario and Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan (in his behind-the-camera debut), Wind River looks to be a grim, austere sort of genre film. In the above scene, we get a pretty good idea about Renner’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent Cory Lambert. Stopping by the house of his ex-wife, who tells him to be careful when visiting the nearby Wind River reservation, Lambert does his best to dispel her concerns while also picking up his son Casey (Teo Briones) — whose eagerness for a trip with his dad overwhelms his attention to basic safety precautions with a BB gun.

In addition, here’s your first look at the teaser poster for Wind River, featuring Jeremy Renner and the tagline “Danger Comes With the Territory”:

Co-starring Jon Bernthal and Kelsey Chow, Wind River will look to build upon Sheridan’s recent, impressive crime-cinema streak when it arrives in theaters on August 4.

