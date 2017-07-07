Jeremy Renner breaks both arms shooting Avengers: Infinity War stunt

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has revealed injuries he incurred on the set of the in-production ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

The 46-year old American actor, who will make his fifth appearance as the master archer in the upcoming Marvel movie, fractured his left elbow and right wrist while filming a stunt.

Seemingly unfazed, Renner told a press conference at Karlovy Vary Film Festival (quotes via Variety), “That’s how it goes… It’s part of the job.”

“I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing.

“I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster.”

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (credit: Marvel Studios) More

As Renner notes, it probably helps that his next project – the comedy ‘Tag,’ in which he’ll co-star with Ed Helms – is a far less physical affair. “I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy.

“So it won’t really affect my job….It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

Still, Renner does have plenty more action in his future, as he is set to reprise the role of Aaron Cross in the as-yet untitled sixth ‘Bourne’ movie, and will likely play Hawkeye once more in the fourth ‘Avengers’ movie – although this is not confirmed at present.

Similar accidents have occurred before in Marvel movies, notably when Robert Downey Jr broke his ankle while shooting ‘Iron Man 3.’

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is set to open in UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

Read more:

Stan Lee is technically the highest-grossing actor of all time

Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scenes explained

Why iconic Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer shot isn’t in the movie



