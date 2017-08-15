    Jennifer Lawrence wants fans to name and shame Charlottesville supremacists

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Jennifer Lawrence has called on her fans and followers on social media to identify white supremacists who were involved in the rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

    32-year-old Heather Heyer died and dozens more were injured when 20-year-old James Fields drove a car drove into a dense crowd of anti-fascist counter-protesters on Saturday.

    Following the naming and shaming of Twitter accounts like @YesYoureRacist of attendees of the rally, accompanied with the hashtag #ExposeTheAltRight, the Hunger Games star has urged her fans to get involved.

    “These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

    The post was accompanied by pictures of some of those at the rally, performing the nazi salute and carrying swastika flags.

    Lawrence joins a host of Hollywood stars condemning the rally, and lambasting president Donald Trump for his failure to immediately call out the groups involved.









