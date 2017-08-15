Jennifer Lawrence wants fans to name and shame Charlottesville supremacists

Jennifer Lawrence has called on her fans and followers on social media to identify white supremacists who were involved in the rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

32-year-old Heather Heyer died and dozens more were injured when 20-year-old James Fields drove a car drove into a dense crowd of anti-fascist counter-protesters on Saturday.

Following the naming and shaming of Twitter accounts like @YesYoureRacist of attendees of the rally, accompanied with the hashtag #ExposeTheAltRight, the Hunger Games star has urged her fans to get involved.

“These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by pictures of some of those at the rally, performing the nazi salute and carrying swastika flags.

Lawrence joins a host of Hollywood stars condemning the rally, and lambasting president Donald Trump for his failure to immediately call out the groups involved.

Let's begin to Stop White Supremacy, Neo Nazis and KKK where they feel most welcome, the White House. #FireBannon #Charlottesville — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 13, 2017





Heart is with the victims and those living in fear https://t.co/5QTRS6bW2f — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 12, 2017





From Dr. King. For all those who enjoy the privileges of white supremacy even though you disagree with the means. Food for your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/yIlaLDEpOm — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 13, 2017









To all of you who ever thought of Trump: Just give him a chance…

Look at Charlottesville.

Look at his "reponse"

Then search your soul. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017





Let's be clear. The hatred we're seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017





Come together as one: Even you losers-haters-Mexican rapists-"heroes" who were captured-women who are less than 10's-the lyin' & low-energy! https://t.co/W5nfDUQn4y — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2017





The violent 'white supremacists' rioting in Charlottesville tonight should be treated as terrorists and charged as such #Charlottesville — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) August 12, 2017





