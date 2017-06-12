Jennifer Lawrence unharmed after private jet makes 'harrowing' emergency landing

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly unharmed after a private jet she was travelling on was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering a double engine failure.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star was flying from Louisville in her home state of Kentucky, but was forced to land in Buffalo, New York.

Lawrence… safe following ‘harrowing’ emergency landing following engine failure – Credit: AP More

A representative for Lawrence confirmed to E! News that the actress was unharmed, as were the pilots and crew, following what’s been called a ‘harrowing incident’.

According to reports, one of the engines failed while at 31,000 feet, with the other engine failing as they came in to land.

(Credit: Lionsgate) More

The plane was then greeted on the tarmac by the emergency services.

A spokesperson for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority confirmed to Buffalo News that a Beechcraft 400 Beechjet had been diverted to the airport in Buffalo rather than its intended destination of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

They added that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, confirming that two passengers and crew were on board, but did not confirm the identity of Lawrence.

It’s thought that Lawrence was returning to New York after visiting family.

Read More:

Edgar Wright open to Hot Fuzz sequel

Patty Jenkins not yet signed up for Wonder Woman 2

Zhang Ziyi joins Godzilla sequel