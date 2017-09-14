Jennifer Lawrence turns femme fatale in Red Sparrow trailer

A new trailer has appeared for ‘Red Sparrow’.

And Jennifer Lawrence never looked more dangerous.

‘Red Sparrow’ stars Jennifer Lawrence as Dominika Egorova – a young Russian officer who has been drafted against her will into the Sparrow program. Trained as a ruthless assassin to destabilise American intelligence operations, her role is simple – infiltrate, seduce, and kill.

But it looks as though her first target may be a bit of a problem.

Joel Edgerton stars as CIA officer Nate Nash – the man in charge of the agency’s most sensitive Russian intelligence. But despite her training, it looks as though Dominika is falling for him… and thus begins a game of lies, deception and fatal attraction.

All with the security of their countries at stake.

It’s not exactly Jennifer Lawrence’s usual fayre, but ‘Red Sparrow’ looks like a welcome change for the young actress. And with truly gripping scenes of deception and seduction, it looks as though ‘Red Sparrow’ is the brutal, cold and deadly role she’s been waiting for.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) is drafted against her will to become a “sparrow,” a trained seductress in the Russian security service. Dominika learns to use her body as a weapon, but struggles to maintain her sense of self during the dehumanizing training process. Finding her power in an unfair system, she emerges as one of the program’s strongest assets.”

“Her first target is Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton), a CIA officer who handles the agency’s most sensitive infiltration of Russian intelligence. The two young operatives fall into a spiral of attraction and deception, which threatens their careers, allegiances and the security of both countries. Based on the book by former CIA officer Jason Matthews, “Red Sparrow” reunites Jennifer Lawrence with her “Hunger Games” director, Francis Lawrence with Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons rounding out the cast.”

Notably, Lawrence doesn’t speak a single word throughout the entire trailer.

So, we’ll have to wait to see if her Russian accent is up to scratch.

‘Red Sparrow’ stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

Francis Lawrence directed the film, based on a script by Justin Haythe.

‘Red Sparrow’ heads to cinemas in March 2018.

