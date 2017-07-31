Jennifer Lawrence seen in creepy teaser for Mother! film

Jennifer Lawrence is seen screaming in terror in a chilling trailer for her new psychological thriller Mother!

The sneak peek at the upcoming film shows the Oscar-winner wandering around a house in a floaty white dress, asking “What brings you to us?”

Meanwhile, the voices of uninvited guests are heard in the background with words like “murderer” and “insane” adding to the tension.

A series of images, including one of a wasp and a glimpse of actor Javier Bardem shouting, then flash across the screen before a woman’s voice is heard saying: “God help you.”

Described as a “psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice”, Mother! was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

It also stars Brian Gleeson, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Earlier this year the film-maker shared a gory poster for the movie, which featured Lawrence’s character clutching her heart in her hands.

:: Mother! Will be released in the UK in September.