Jennifer Lawrence says she has ‘energy’ with director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky for the first time, saying: “We had energy. I had energy for him.”

The couple got together after Lawrence, 26, starred in his upcoming psychological horror film Mother! but have rarely been seen together in public.

The Hunger Games star told US Vogue: “When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is.

The September issue is here! Jennifer Lawrence stars on four covers and discusses the next phase of her career: https://t.co/jw8UuYMojN pic.twitter.com/PvuhCFNkGJ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 9, 2017

“For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human.”

Praising Aronofsky, 48, who has a son with actress Rachel Weisz as an “amazing father”, she added: “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

She added: “I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He’s not like that.”

However, he is unimpressed with her obsession with reality TV.

She joked: “He just finds it so vastly disappointing.”

Addressing the chemistry she had with the director, she said: “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

Darren Aronofsky (Ian West/PA) More

The Oscar winning star said there were moments when making Mother! that were unlike anything she’d experienced as a performer.

It became so intense she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib.

She said: “I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life … I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.

“I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f*** yourself.’”

To offer her relief from the set, some of the crew assembled a “Kardashian tent” for her, where she could relax with reality TV.

She said: “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up With The Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs. My happy place.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA) More

Lawrence said the huge success she has experienced has made it all the more important to speak out about the gender pay gap, a subject she wrote passionately about after it emerged she was paid less than her male American Hustle co-stars.

Read More