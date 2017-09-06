Jennifer Lawrence says new film Mother! was ‘more than I’ve ever given’

Jennifer Lawrence has said the emotional demand of her latest film was “more than I’ve ever given”.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood star plays an unnamed woman whose life with her husband is thrown into terrifying chaos when uninvited visitors arrive at their house in psychological horror film Mother!

The movie, directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, involves a scene where she hyperventilates heavily and the actress accidentally tore her diaphragm.

Arriving at the movie’s London premiere, she told the Press Association: “The physical challenge wasn’t really that much, the birth was a lot of energy, but really the emotional demand was more than I have ever given before. That was a lot.”

The movie has divided critics, who have struggled to categorise it, but Lawrence said she enjoys projects that don’t fit into one genre.

She added: “Those are the films that I like to watch, those are the films that I find interesting.

“Our reviews are just cracking me up, people either love it or they absolutely hate it and I think that is so cool, there is not one person that has walked out and (shrugged).”

Aronofsky penned the script in just five days and Lawrence said she had an immediate reaction to it.

She said: “I texted ‘I think you have severe psychological problems’ followed by ‘it’s a masterpiece’.

“Darren just had these ideas of these huge themes that I had never heard of before, connecting universal, biblical ideas and condensing it all into a house and a relationship, it was unbelievable.

