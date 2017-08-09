Jennifer Lawrence responds to 'Passengers' criticism: 'I'm disappointed in myself'

The 2016 sci-fi film Passengers might have boasted two of the biggest stars on the planet — Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt — but that doesn’t mean it was immune to criticism.

Passengers didn’t fare well with critics, who blasted the flawed plot. Pratt has previously admitted he was surprised by harsh reviews, and now in a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence had a chance to reflect.

In the film, Lawrence and Pratt are among the 5,000 passengers in suspended animation on a ship taking a 120-year journey through space. Pratt’s character accidentally wakes up 90 years early, and endures a year alone before waking up Lawrence’s character. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called the decision “a selfish and rather creepy act.” Though Lawrence said she’s proud of the film, which grossed over $300 million worldwide, she agreed with critics who said the movie should have started with her character waking up.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” she said. “I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Luckily, Lawrence has other projects on her radar, including an upcoming film with comedian Amy Schumer where the two play “dysfunctional twins.” “We’re meeting with directors,” Lawrence said, adding, “It’s sad. Then funny.”

But before that, she’s taking on the cryptic horror movie Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky. Though there has been little released about the film, which opens Sept. 15, Lawrence said she “had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life.”

During one scene, Lawrence said it got so intense she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. “I ended up getting on oxygen,” she said. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f— yourself.'”

The Mother! crew knew how to keep Lawrence’s spirits up, and they assembled a “Kardashian tent” where she could unwind and immerse herself in the world of reality TV.

“It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop —and gumballs,” Lawrence said. “My happy place.”