Jennifer Lawrence poses 'nude' for Vogue, talks boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Though she was at the centre of a controversial nude photo leak back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence is very much in charge of this latest shot.

The 26-year-old ‘Hunger Games’ star will appear ‘nude’ in the forthcoming September issue of Vogue magazine, save for a gold scarf wrapped around her leg.





It’s the latest aspect of what’s expected to be a wide-ranging piece on the actress, the cover story for the magazine’s 125th anniversary, with pictures from legendary photographer Annie Liebowitz and Inez & Vinoodh (who snapped the ‘nude’ picture for the magazine).

She even speaks about being in constant fear of being ‘blindsided’ by another similar scandal in the article.

“I think people saw (the hacking) for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it,” she says.

“Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying.

“When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’. Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”





Lawrence also discusses her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, 48, who she began seeing after filming wrapped on their latest movie ‘mother!’.

“For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him,” she says.

“We had energy… I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

The first trailer for ‘mother!’ – the small ‘m’ is intentional, it seems – arrived last week, and proved just as disturbing as the peculiar, hand-painted poster which emerged earlier this year.

Starring Lawrence alongside Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfieffer, Ed Harris, and Kristen Wiig, it tells an unnerving story of a couple leading a seemingly idyllic life which is soon disrupted by unexpected visitors (there’s echoes of ‘Rosemary’s Baby’-style horror in spades).

It’s due out on September 15.

