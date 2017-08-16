Jennifer Lawrence jokes about her films in ‘wine review or movie review’ game

Jennifer Lawrence struggled to tell the difference between wine reviews and reviews of her films while taking part in a fun political video campaign.

One of the movie reviews described her acclaimed film American Hustle as not holding up to “sober scrutiny”, although the actress – who sensed it was not a remark about wine – grimaced, assuming it referred to her sci-fi blockbuster Passengers.

The Oscar-winning star marked her 27th birthday by giving her fans the chance to join her on a wine-tasting experience in California while raising money for anti-corruption organisation Represent.Us and to fix America’s “broken elections”.

For my birthday this year, I'm inviting you to join me for a picnic in wine country! Flights and hotel are included, so enter here: http://bit.ly/You-Me-Picnic This will support Represent.Us, an incredible non-partisan organization that hopes to bring powerful anti-corruption reforms to the ballot, where the people can vote for them directly. Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Lawrence introduced the competition: “Hey, you. You want to help stop political corruption in America and drink a tonne of wine? Well, you’ve come to the right video.”

Explaining that the winner and one guest will meet her to “drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine”, Lawrence joked that “maybe we’ll call your ex, maybe we’ll call mine, who knows?”

She then went into the game of “wine review or movie review”.

Lawrence read out: “Full-bodied, strongly-grounded, simply sensational … I hope that’s about a Cabernet and not my breasts.”

Hearing that she was incorrect, she said, aghast: “No? It wasn’t about – somebody called me full-bodied?

“Oh, it’s a movie review about Joy. I guess that’s nice.”

Lawrence’s second review described something as “classy and generous while remaining elegant and subtle”, which she suggested was about her.

The review was about a wine and she said: “I’m a little relieved. If it had dinged I’d have seemed like a real jackass.”

“Majestic and intense without being loud … that’s definitely not about me!” Lawrence said of the third review.

“I’d say that’s a Sauvignon.”

Learning that she was right, Lawrence quipped: “I’m an alcoholic!”

Lawrence concluded the Facebook video: “The best part of this whole thing is that every entry supports Represent.Us, a grassroots campaign that brings together people from across the political spectrum to pass anti-corruption laws and fix our broken elections.”

Within hours, the video had gained more than three million views.

Earlier in the week, Lawrence condemned the white supremacists who were involved in the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, and asked for them to be identified.

She wrote on Facebook, along with pictures of some of those involved: “These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find.

“You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!”