Jennifer Lawrence and J.J. Abrams attend statue unveiling for Star Trek's Anton Yelchin

Jennifer Lawrence and J.J. Abrams were among the stars who attended the unveiling of a statue in tribute to the late Anton Yelchin in Los Angeles yesterday.

The bronze was placed at his grave at the Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Yelchin died in a freak accident in June last year, when he was crushed by his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which rolled down his driveway and pinned him to a pillar.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

He was just 27-years-old.

The Russian-born star was perhaps best known for his role as Pavel Chekov in the rebooted ‘Star Trek’ movie series, and as such many of his colleagues from the films were in attendance.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Uhuru, read a eulogy for her friend, and Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty, was there too.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Lawrence, meanwhile, had become friends with Yechin while starring together in the movies ‘The Beaver’ and ‘Like Crazy’, both filmed in 2011.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Jon Voight, who starred in the 2015 movie ‘Court of Conscience’ with Yelchin, was also at the service, as was the actor Emile Hirsch and the director Jeremy Saulnier, with whom he made the thriller ‘Green Room’.

Yelchin’s parents Viktor and Irina both spoke at the service too, amid pictures of their son as a boy and through his career.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

A mural which was created by Star Trek fans at a recent convention was also unveiled.

Read more

Harvey Weinstein dismissed from his own company

New Star Wars trailer coming this week

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



