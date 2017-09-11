Jennifer Lawrence hopes new film will traumatise Hunger Games fans

Jennifer Lawrence wants to traumatise ‘Hunger Games’ fans.

And apparently ‘Mother!’ is going to do just that.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via Refinery 29) the 27-year-old actress revealed that her new film probably won’t sit well with young ‘Hunger Games’ fans.

But that’s supposedly the point.

“I was asked today if I think [Mother!] will traumatize the little fans that loved Hunger Games, and I was like ‘I hope it does’,” she said. “That’s the whole point. I hope it does traumatize people into action.”

Not much is currently known about ‘Mother!’ – Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming film which was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. But with a suitably creepy trailer, it looks as though it probably will freak out those ‘Hunger Games’ fans.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.”

During the same interview, director Aronofsky admitted that while the trailer teases a full-on horror flick, the film is actually a lot more socially conscious than you might think.

“Naomi Klein, the great writer, [sent me a message] that said how ironic it is that [Hurricane Irma] is making landfall on the premiere of your movie,” he explained. “I think we’re seeing the reality of climate change, and it’s really awful because we’re seeing the human pain to it. I think this movie is a reflection of that, and a cautionary tale…This is turning the big ideas there into something that’s scary and hopefully inspire.”

Quite what any of that means, remains to be seen.

But if it’s more gripping than ‘Hunger Games’ we’re in for a wild ride.

‘Mother!’ stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Darren Aronofsky both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Mother!’ heads to cinemas on 15 September 2017.

