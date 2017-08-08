Jennifer Lawrence gets unwanted houseguests in terrifying trailer for mother!

Just in case the genuinely creepy poster wasn’t enough for you (see below), the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s new chiller ‘mother!’ (stylised with a small ‘m’) has landed, and Jennifer Lawrence is probably right to be terrified.

After letting Ed Harris into their home one evening, J-Law and husband Javier Bardem soon find themselves besieged by unexpected houseguests and jarring percussion.

There’s also something desperately unsettling going on in the basement and lightbulbs filled with blood, but worst of all, Bardem seems totally cool with it.





Are these hallucinations? And who are all those people with torches?

Whoever they are, this has given us the willies.

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem in ‘mother!’ (Paramount) More

Also starring Michelle Pfieffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig, and Brian Gleeson, it’s due to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, landing in the UK on September 15.

