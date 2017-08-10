Jennifer Lawrence 'disappointed in herself' over Passengers

Lawrence… reckons she didn’t spot the creepy side to the plot of Passengers – Credit: Columbia

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about how she ‘disappointed’ herself following the critical furore over her movie ‘Passengers’, which was hauled over the coals for its ‘creepy’ premise.

The 26-year-old star says that while she doesn’t deem the movie ‘a failure’, she says that she perhaps should have picked up on the more stalker-ish elements of the plot.

In the MortenTyldum-directed movie, Chris Pratt plays an engineer whose hibernation pod on a colonial space ship malfunctions, waking him up from a hypersleep 90 years too early, essentially condemning him to die alone.

Instead of accepting his fate, he wakes up another passenger on the ship (Lawrence’s character) deliberately, assigning her the same fate.

Many critics and movie fans remarked that while it could have worked as the plot of a thriller, the fact that it was supposed to be a romance left an unpleasant taste, one critic calling it ‘a creepy ode to manipulation’.

Speaking to Vogue about the backlash, Lawrence said: “I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it.

“I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Pratt too has said he was a bit taken aback by the reception the movie received – it got a pretty lowly 31% approval rating on reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and didn’t set the box office alight either.

“It did, it really did (surprise me). I was really caught off guard by that. It was definitely a lesson,” he told Variety.

“I personally think the movie is very good, I’m very proud of it. I’ll be curious to see if it holds up – the criticism and the movie.”

They weren’t alone.

The movie’s producer Neal Moritz said back in April that the anger that emerged over the plot was ‘a valuable lesson’.

“We’d done numerous test screenings that were very encouraging to us, everything was looking great,” he told the Bill Simmons podcast.

“Ten days before that movie came out, the first review came out. The reviewer said that we were justifying date rape, and I was like, what?

“I thought back to all the screenings that we had and nobody had ever thought that, but it was weird. One guy said that and a lot of media picked up on that and it became the mantra that the film carried, and I thought it was a really unfair thing because I think it’s a beautiful film I couldn’t be more proud of.”

