Jennifer Hudson's Catchy '90s Throwback Tune from Adam Sandler's 'Sandy Wexler' Gets a Music Video

Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar channeling a ’60s Motown singer in Dreamgirls; now, she’s channeling her inner ’90s pop diva for the Adam Sandler comedy Sandy Wexler (streaming on Netflix beginning April 14). Netflix has just released the music video for “Mr. DJ,” sung by Hudson and featuring Ma$e, a catchy pop tune that sounds just right for a film set in Hollywood in 1994 (watch it above).

Sandy Wexler stars Sandler as the title character, a talent manager with an eccentric collection of clients who stumbles upon a golden voice in Courtney Clark (Hudson). In addition to his star client, Courtney appears to be Sandy’s love interest — proving that a geeky 50-year-old man can still find love with a gorgeous 35-year-old woman, as long as he’s producing the film. The cameo-loaded Sandy Wexler is the third comedy Sandler has released for Netflix, following 2015’s The Ridiculous Six and 2016’s The Do-Over. He recently signed a second four-film deal with the company, which has announced that Sandler’s first two Netflix films were the service’s biggest-ever releases worldwide. If Sandy Wexler gets the same abysmal reviews as its predecessors, at least “Mr. DJ” will be a highlight.

Watch Adam Sandler tell an embarrassing story about Norm MacDonald from the set of “Billy Madison”:

Read more: