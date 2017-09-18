Jenna Dewan Tatum pays homage to Victoria Beckham in Instagram picture

Being in the UK made Jenna Dewan Tatum channel Victoria Beckham.

Jenna Dewan Tatum has shared a hilarious photograph of herself posing as Victoria Beckham.

The US actress, 36, is in the UK with her husband Channing Tatum, who is promoting his new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

She showed her sense of humour when she posted a snap on Instagram of herself channelling the former Posh Spice.

Tatum is dressed in skimpy black underwear and heels and is sitting on a chair on a balcony, clutching a delicate cup and saucer.

“How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time,” she captioned the image, adding emojis of a laughing face and a Union Jack.