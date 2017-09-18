Jenna Dewan Tatum pays homage to Victoria Beckham in Instagram picture
Being in the UK made Jenna Dewan Tatum channel Victoria Beckham.
Jenna Dewan Tatum has shared a hilarious photograph of herself posing as Victoria Beckham.
The US actress, 36, is in the UK with her husband Channing Tatum, who is promoting his new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
She showed her sense of humour when she posted a snap on Instagram of herself channelling the former Posh Spice.
Tatum is dressed in skimpy black underwear and heels and is sitting on a chair on a balcony, clutching a delicate cup and saucer.
“How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time,” she captioned the image, adding emojis of a laughing face and a Union Jack.
