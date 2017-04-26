Ian Malcolm Is Back: Jeff Goldblum Joins 'Jurassic World' Sequel

By Rebecca Ford, The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Goldblum is returning to the land of dinosaurs.

The actor, who co-starred in 1993’s Jurassic Park and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will appear in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next Jurassic World film.

J. A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is directing the next installment in the studio’s hit franchise. Jurassic World earned $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in history.

Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel, which also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly.

Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again join executive producers Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow in the next chapter of the franchise. Belén Atienza is also producing. Vice president of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

In 1993’s Jurassic Park, Goldblum first played Dr. Ian Malcolm, a know-it-all mathematician who came to Jurassic Park as an insurance consultant — and somehow survived both the original film and the sequel.

Goldblum will next be seen in Disney and Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, hitting theaters Nov. 3. His other recent credits include Independence Day: Resurgence and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Plus, he’s reuniting with director Wes Anderson on his upcoming film Isle of Dogs. He is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.

