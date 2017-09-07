Jeff Bridges is down for a Big Lebowski sequel

From Digital Spy

Hey man, it's definitely not Jeff Bridges holding up a sequel to The Big Lebowski, okay?

It's been 19 years since Jeff Lebowski stepped into a badly-planned ransom plot, sending him on a drug-fuelled odyssey through the strangest corners of Los Angeles.

With the 20th anniversary coming up next year, the timing seems perfect for a sequel. Digital Spy recently posed the possibility of The Big Lebowski 2 to Jeff Bridges, and he was as amiable as you'd expect.

"I think whatever [directors the Coen] brothers think. If they want to do a sequel, I'm sure it'd be a cool thing," he told us."It's such a good movie. You've got the Coen brothers.

"And like so many masters of their craft, they make it look like I was just rolling off lines. He's just a silly stoner. But why do people keep looking at it, going…? You can see those scenes. I'm a guy who'd rarely or ever watch my movies on TV.

"If Lebowski comes on, I'll say, 'I'll just watch [John] Turturro lick the ball,' and then I'll say, 'No, I'll just…' and then I'm hooked. Because every time you see it, you get to appreciate all of this beautiful stuff. So I think it's just such a good film – period. It's fun to turn people onto it who haven't seen it. They appreciate it – most of them."

That was possibly the Lebowskiest answer possible. There recently was a pseudo-sequel shot called Going Places, based around John Turturro's inimitable bowling ace Jesus Quintana.

However, the Coen brothers weren't involved in Going Places and there won't be any cameos from John Goodman, Julianne Moore or Jeff Bridges.

You can catch Jeff in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, opening on Wednesday, September 20 in the UK and on Friday, September 22 in the US. Watch a trailer below:

