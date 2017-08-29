Jeepers Creepers 3 premiere cancelled over protest fears

The planned world premiere of horror sequel ‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ has been cancelled over concerns about protests, due to the dark past of filmmaker Victor Salva.

The event had been scheduled to take place on 13 September at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles, and had reportedly sold out. However, this weekend the cinema announced it was no longer going ahead.

This is due to widespread controversy over the film industry’s continued employment of Salva, who is a convicted child sex offender. On the set of his first film ‘Clownhouse’ in 1988, Salva molested 12-year old actor Nathan Forrest Winters multiple times, as well as videotaping one of the incidents. (Further details on the case can be read here.)

After pleading guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, oral copulation with a minor, and procuring a child for pornography, Salva was sentenced to three years in prison. He served 15 months of his sentence, completed his parole by 1992, and was soon thereafter directing again. His subsequent films include 1995 fantasy drama ‘Powder,’ and the first two ‘Jeepers Creepers’ films in 2001 and 2003.

Increased public awareness of the director’s past crimes – helped by Nathan Forrest Winters speaking out on the matter – have meant that ‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ has been plagued with controversy since its announcement, with many horror fans calling for a boycott.

A report at Horror Freak News claims the TCL Chinese Theater had been “contacted by individuals who promised not only to protest the event on 9/13 but to protest out front of the theaters every day between now and then.”

Those who had purchased tickets for the ‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ premiere were sent emails informing the event had been cancelled “due to events beyond our control,” with apologies for any inconvenience caused and offers of free cinema passes.

‘Jeepers Creepers’ goes on theatrical release in the US from 26 September; no UK release has been announced at present.

Read More:

It hailed as ‘terrifying’

Horror legend Tobe Hooper dies

The Conjuring series hit with $1 billion lawsuit