Jeanne Moreau, Star of French Film Classics, Dies at 89

Acclaimed French actress Jeanne Moreau, whose films include such masterpieces as Jules and Jim and Diary of a Chambermaid, has died. She was 89.

The mayor of the Paris district in which Moreau lived confirmed her death.

French President Emmanuel Macron called her “a legend of cinema and theater…an actress engaged in the whirlwind of life with an absolute freedom.” Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival, tweeted: “She was strong and she didn’t like to see people pour their hearts out. Sorry, Jeanne, but this is beyond us. We are crying.”

Moreau was honored with a 1965 Time magazine cover story, rare for a foreign actress, and was compared to such screen greats as Greta Garbo and Marilyn Monroe. Since her rise to prominence in the mid-’50s, she epitomized the tenets of the French new wave, boasting a womanly sexuality and a fierce independent spirit. Orson Welles, who worked with Moreau on several films, once called her “the greatest actress in the world.”

Major directors scrambled to work with her and often became her lovers offscreen. She starred in films by Louis Malle, Francois Truffaut, Jacques Demy, Michelangelo Antonioni, Welles, Luis Bunuel, and Joseph Losey. In the mid ’70s she turned briefly to directing and even paid homage to an earlier screen legend with a documentary about Lillian Gish.

While still in theater school, Moreau was recruited by the Comedie Francaise, where she appeared in Ivan Turgenev’s A Month in the Country. During her stint with the troupe from 1948-52, she racked up 22 roles, although she later referred to her classical training as “a prison term.”

She then moved on to the Theatre National Populaire, where she was cast in Le Prince de Hambourg and Le Cid opposite Gerard Philipe.

During these years she appeared in several films of varying quality beginning with Dernier amour in 1949, Meurtres, the musical Pigalle-Saint-Germain-des-Pres, L’Homme de ma vie, and Il est minuit docteur Schweitzer.

Her stage role in 1953’s L’Heure eblouissante (The Dazzling Hour), in which she took on the dual roles of a man’s wife and mistress (after her co-star took ill), made her a French theater star, and she continued to dazzle Paris with roles in Pygmalion, Cocteau’s La Machine infernale, and La bonne soupe. In her biggest legit break, she was Maggie the Cat in a production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof directed by Peter Brook in 1956.

The film roles did not improve much, mostly low-budget vehicles such as Les Hommes en blanc, Le Salaire du peche, and Echec au porteur. But in 1957, after seeing her in Cat, director Louis Malle cast her in his first feature, Ascenseur pour L’Echafaud (Elevator to the Gallows), which was critically hailed as a film noir masterpiece upon its re-release in the U.S. in 2005. She quickly followed the film with Trois jours a vivre and Le Dos au mur.

It was her second film for Malle, the racy Les Amants, in 1958 that made her an international star and icon. She followed it with Les Liaisons dangereuses, for Roger Vadim; Les Dialogue des Carmelites; 1960’s Marguerite Duras-scripted Moderato Cantabile, which won her a best actress award at Cannes; Antonioni’s La notte, in which she played an alienated woman of the upper class; and, most memorably, Truffaut’s Jules and Jim (1962), which she and the director financed.

By then, every major director in the world was seeking her services. She starred for Losey in Eva — Moreau’s performance as a psychologically disturbed woman has been called her riskiest — and Demy in La Baie des Anges.

Jeanne Moreau in a scene from the film 'La Notte', 1961 (Photo: Getty Images) More