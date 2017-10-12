Jason Momoa slammed over distasteful rape joke

It looks as though Aquaman is in hot water.

‘Justice League’ star Jason Momoa is feeling the heat, after an old video has resurfaced which shows the actor joking that he loved his role on ‘Game of Thrones’ as it allows him to ‘rape beautiful women’.

And it hasn’t gone down well.

Jason Momoa made the comment during an SDCC panel back in 2011.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017





“As far as sci-fi and fantasy go as a genre there is so many things you can do, like rips someone’s tongue of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women,” he said.

The comment was met with a smattering of laughter from the crowd… and a face palm from some of his fellow co-stars.

Of course, the clip has surfaced following allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein… and to say his joke hasn’t aged well is an understatement. In fact, he’s already taken fire from numerous fans via social media.





I shoulda known Jason Momoa was too fine to be worth a damn. Wow. https://t.co/EmuqEsknzo — king crissle (@crissles) October 12, 2017





Female fantasy fans to Jason Momoa: we wanted to believe you weren't typical male trash. We wanted it so, so much. pic.twitter.com/jvRZr1tG5E — Leigh Cuen (@La__Cuen) October 12, 2017





Whether or not Momoa can come back from this gracefully remains to be seen.

But he’s certainly got a lot of grovelling to do.

Jason Momoa will next appear in DC’s ‘Justice League’.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

