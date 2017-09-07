Jared Leto is 'a little confused' about all these new Joker movies

So what with all these new Joker movies being announced, what does Jared Leto reckon to it all?

Well, the actor who is currently playing Batman’s nemesis appears to be a little bit baffled, and perhaps rightly so.

There’s the forthcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off movie, that will find him teaming up with his paramour Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie.

Then he’ll presumably be involved in ‘Suicide Squad 2’, which is being written – and will be directed by – Gavin O’Connor.

But there’s also this other Joker origin project, which is being helmed by ‘The Hangover’ director Todd Phillips, and produced, bizarrely, by Martin Scorsese.

And according to reports, Warner Bros is hoping Scorsese’s pal Leonardo DiCaprio will play the chuckling psychopath, despite him being older than Leto.

“I’m a little confused, too,” Leto told On Demand Entertainment.

But he added that he understands that he’s no right to be too proprietary over the role.

“I love the Joker,” he went on. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there.

“You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

Though he seems pretty cool about it from this response, behind the scenes it’s said to be a rather different matter.

It was reported last week that Leto was ‘caught off guard by the plans’, and was said to displeased about the idea of having multiple Jokers going on at the same time.

