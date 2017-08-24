Jared Leto downplays "bullshit" about future as Joker

From Digital Spy

Suicide Squad's Jared Leto wants to set the record straight about the future of The Joker in the DC Extended Universe.

It's been a tumultuous week for fans because of talk that Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are planning to have two separate Joker projects in the works, each set in a separate continuity from the other and with different lead actors.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reportedly in talks to produce a standalone Joker origin story akin to his classic crime thrillers, with a new actor playing the Clown Prince of Crime.

But, Warner Bros is also apparently close to a deal with This is Us duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa for a "criminal love story" that will reunite Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn within the DCEU.

If that's not enough Joker to strike your fancy, WB is fast-tracking a sequel to Suicide Squad as well, which could potentially feature both villains returning. If you're anything like us, your head is spinning.

During an interview on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday (August 24), Jared Leto shut down what he called "hype and bullshit" surrounding his DC role, including all that talk of creepy method acting on the Suicide Squad set.

"There's so much hype and bullshit around that, and I think it's just a fun thing to talk about," Leto complained. "Even when the movie came out, there was so much representation about what went down, about the method acting crap. Ninety percent of it was not even true, and it just takes on a life of its own.

"It was an incredible experience. Everyone was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people. One of the best actresses I've ever worked with. I really loved working with her.

"I thought some of the scenes we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before. Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

While there's nothing definitive there, Leto is at least sounding positive about having a future as The Joker within the DC Extended universe. Now that's sorted, let us talk through DC's head-scratching plans for the villain.

