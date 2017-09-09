Jared Leto blinded himself for Blade Runner 2049

Jared Leto went all in for ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

And it sounds as though he took method acting to the next level.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, director Denis Villeneuve revealed the lengths Jared Leto went to for ‘Blade Runner 2049’… including blinding himself with a pair of special, opaque contact lenses.

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters, but even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come,” he explained. “He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly.”

“It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple,” he explained. “Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful – I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

Of course, Leto is known for his method acting antics.

During the production of ‘Suicide Squad’ there were reports that he spent the entire time on set as The Joker himself – even rumours that he sent his fellow cast members used condoms and various other creepy gifts.

Jared Leto’s transformation sounds rather extreme – Credit: Warner Bros. More

He even lost 30 pounds and shaved off all his hair for ‘Dallas Buyer’s Club’ – winning an Oscar as the result of his performance.

But going blind for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is extraordinary.

And it seems he remained blind for the entirety of the shoot.

“That, for me, was insane,” Villeneuve added. “But he really created something. Every time Jared came on set, it was a boost of energy, tension and excitement.”

But the actor himself rather humbly claims it wasn’t as extreme as previous performances.

“I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before,” he said. According to Leto himself, he tried to live as a blind person, but never thought of himself as actually blind. “I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”

Either way, it looks to be a staggering performance… and we can;t wait to see it.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos, and Dave Bautista.

Dennis Villeneuve will direct the movie, based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

