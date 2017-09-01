Jamie Foxx joins celebrity fundraisers for Storm Harvey

The Oscar-winner announced a telethon would take place to raise money for the relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has joined the growing list of Hollywood stars helping the relief effort for Storm Harvey and has announced that a telethon fundraiser will take place.

The actor said on Thursday that he has given 25,000 dollars (£19,000) to charity crowdfunding site Global Giving, joining those such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock in making donations.

Foxx, 49, also said the telethon would take place on September 12 to aid those afflicted by the hurricane and mass flooding in Texas and Louisiana that has created tens of thousands of evacuees.

Foxx, from Terrell, Texas, added: “I just want to let everyone in Texas know that we’ve got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out.”

US celebrity website TMZ reported that Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun is organising the event, which will also be hosted by Reese Witherspoon.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and Bullock donated one million dollars (£775,000) each to charities aiding the relief effort.

But it is not just Hollywood chipping in, as President Donald Trump will also personally make a one million dollar donation, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged by flood waters while at least 30 people have been killed since the storm reached shores on August 25.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart donated 50,000 dollars (£39,000), set up a crowdfunding page that has exceeded one million dollars and challenged other stars to join in.

Both DJ Khaled and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded by making 25,000-dollar pledges.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

The Kardashians announced they would collectively donate 500,000 dollars (£387,000) split between the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, while Beyonce said her philanthropic organisation BeyGOOD would be providing support.