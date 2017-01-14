Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan Talk 'Sleepless' — And That Time She Chipped His Tooth Fighting on Set

There’s rarely a dull moment in Sleepless , the new action flick starring Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan that remakes the 2011 French import Sleepless Night. The movie opens with a car chase, ends with numerous shootouts, and is wall-to-wall fisticuffs and bullets in between. Foxx plays a Las Vegas detective deep undercover with an Internal Affairs officer (Monaghan) hot on his trail over the course of an eventful night at a casino.

Foxx and Monaghan — who had previously appeared together in the 2010 comedy Due Date — joined Yahoo Movies for an action-packed Facebook Live interview, which you can watch above. (Though we regret to inform you that the first few minutes of the interview were lost to a technical snafu. You’ll have just have to take our word for it that it was glorious.) Some highlights from the chat:

During their fight scene, Monaghan accidentally hit Foxx in the face and chipped his tooth. Both actors said they prefer to do their own stunts, but the scene in which their two actors go at it in a hotel suite (fighting, we mean) got a little too real. “I was having a bad day, thought I’d take it out on him,” joked Monaghan, who blamed the adrenaline. “I split my knuckle,” she explained. “And then I looked at his tooth and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!‘” Foxx had it replaced, though, within the next day. It helps that his best friend in Atlanta is a dentist.

They dished on the movies that inspired them to act… For Monaghan, who studied journalism in college before becoming an actor in her twenties, it was the tear-jerking drama Steel Magnolias, which she says she can recite. For Foxx… there were a few. The Wizard of Oz, Smokey and the Bandit, Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hrs., Coming to America, The Untouchables, A Soldier’s Story. He could probably go on.

And also on the movies of theirs they’d like to see get a sequel… For Monaghan, it would Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Shane Black’s cult-classic 2005 neo-noir film costarring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer. For Foxx? Booty Call, his own cult classic (sure, we’ll call it that) from 1997 with Tommy Davidson. As for what it’d be titled? “Booty Called.” Let’s hope Foxx would be willing to rock the same dreads again.

Sleepless is now in theaters. Watch the trailer:





