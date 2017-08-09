Jamie Bell gushes over ‘instant connection’ with new wife Kate Mara

Actor Jamie Bell said it was “obvious” that he would marry new wife Kate Mara as he described an instant connection with the US star.

The pair shared news of their wedding last month with a dreamy Instagram snap after working together in 2015 movie Fantastic Four.

But while things may have moved quickly for the Hollywood-based couple, the 31-year-old Jumper star said he felt like they had been together for years.

He told this week’s Evening Standard magazine: “There was an instant connection, like we’d known one another forever.

“It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married.”

The star shot to fame when he made his debut alongside Dame Julie Walters as the famous dancing schoolboy in 2000 musical film Billy Elliot, since adapted into a hit West End stage show.

Almost 20 years later, he described the thought of life without that first major role as a “terrifying prospect” and added: “I don’t know how to do anything else. I would still be in that town (his home town of Billingham in County Durham) maybe.”

That said, Bell admitted that he never watches any of the titles he has worked on, describing his proudest achievement as the son he shares with his ex-wife, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

“I’m obsessed,” he said.

“Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost kind of painful.”

After his own father walked out on his mother before he was born, Bell said of parenthood: “It’s really stressful… You have to sacrifice your life and some people don’t want to do that.

Evening Standard magazine, out now (Jesse Laitinen/ES/PA) More

“It’s not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave.”

But he continued: “You can’t be thinking ‘I’m doing this because no one ever gave me this experience’.

“The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating.”