James Norton hoping to kick off Hollywood career

Grantchester star James Norton has said he hopes to establish himself in Hollywood with his first film in the movie capital.

The British actor, 32, has forged a career in UK television, with performances also including Happy Valley and War & Peace, but he is now hitting the big screen with his first Hollywood production, Flatliners.

“It was good, it was a new experience for me and I think you could tell I was the green, fresh (actor) – I was running around, having the time of my life because it was all new,” he told the Press Association in Los Angeles.

“Some of the set pieces which you just don’t have access to in television are really fun and are really exciting – driving down a freeway on a motorbike on my own at 100 kmh was the best theme-park ride of my life.

“There’s an amazing amount of brilliant writers and directors in this town so hopefully if this allows me maybe an entry into that, then great.”

Flatliners, also starring Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev and Diego Luna, is a remake of the 1990 film of the same name.

It sees a group of medical students at a prestigious school experiment on each other by stopping their hearts so they can experience the afterlife before being resuscitated.

Original star Kiefer Sutherland also plays a role in the remake, which is out in UK cinemas on September 29.