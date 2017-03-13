James Gunn's 'The Belko Experiment' Gets a Toy-Friendly Makeover With NSFW Lego Trailer

The Lego brand has seen its big-screen stock soar thanks to 2014’s The Lego Movie and this past February’s The Lego Batman Movie, which remains, at least for now, 2017’s highest-grossing feature. But what about moviegoers who want more gore and profanity with their cinematic block-toy entertainment? For that, look no further than the latest — decidedly NSFW for those with an aversion to plastic bloodshed — trailer for The Belko Experiment.

An R-rated splatterfest from the minds of writer/producer James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Greg McLean (Wolf Creek), The Belko Experiment is set at a Bogota, Colombia, office building whose residents are forced (by a mysterious captor) to kill each other. The ensuing mayhem is of a particularly gruesome sort, which is why it’s so amusing to see the film’s trailer faithfully remade in Lego form — albeit with actor Michael Rooker presented here in his Yondu-from-Guardians of the Galaxy mohawked form. If you thought Lego wasn’t fit for axe-dismemberment action…think again!

Rarely has Lego been used in less appropriate ways than in the above trailer, which manages the not-inconsiderable feat of making The Belko Experiment’s gnarly chaos seem even more disturbing than it already is. Starring John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Adria Arjona, Josh Brener, and Sean Gunn, the film hacks and slashes its way into theaters this Friday, March 17. Ahead of that release, check out its Lego-ized trailer above — and for comparison’s sake, its live-action red-band one below.

