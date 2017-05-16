Man Sues Woman for Texting During 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'; James Gunn Weighs In

Michael Rooker (Yondu) and director James Gunn on set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn on Tuesday jokingly weighed in on the report of a bizarre lawsuit coming out of Texas concerning someone texting during his latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

A petition was filed in small claims court last Thursday in Travis County, which is located in south central Texas, the Statesman reported.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, of Austin is asking for $17.31, the price of the ticket for a 3D showing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the newspaper reported. His suit is filed against an unidentified 35-year-old woman who was allegedly texting during the film. The couple met online and were on a first, and it appears last, date, the Statesman reported.

Vezmar claims, as cited by the newspaper, the woman checked her phone numerous times during the film and responded to text messages.

Gunn, who is a prolific social media user, saw the report and decided to give his opinion on the matter.

"Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time!" Gunn tweeted.

The woman was contacted by the newspaper for comment and was shocked Vezmar had filed a suit.