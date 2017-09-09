James Gunn teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is coming…

But not until 2020.

Appearing on Facebook, director James Gunn thanked UK fans for rocketing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol/ 2’ to the top of the home release charts… and also revealed when we might expect ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.

“In a little under 3 years,” he revealed when asked when it’s coming out.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ was a huge hit when it was released in 2014.

And the sequel took 3 years to make it to the screen – released earlier this year.

Compared to the likes of ‘Captain America’ – which had a sequel within two years – it looks as though ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies have a far longer turnaround. Why is it taking so long for Marvel to make ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequels?

That answer is probably down to director, James Gunn.

“Right now I’m doing Guardians 3, producing a new film with David Yarovesky, and developing Starchy & Hutch [TV show] for Amazon.com. My plate is full for three years.”

Clearly, James Gunn is a busy man. And if you ask me, that’s a very good thing.

Usually, when directors make a commitment to the Marvel brand, they become absorbed by their comic book movie projects.

Take the Russo Brothers, for instance, who made back-to-back Marvel movies after ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ – following with ‘Captain America: Civil War’, as well as the upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers 4’.

Instead, James Gunn is taking time between Marvel flicks to concentrate on projects he’s passionate about – having written and produced ‘The Belko Experiment’ in 2016… and that’s bound to help keep the creative juices flowing.

Still, we can’t wait to see ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.

Even if it is a long, long way away.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kurt Russell.

James Gunn both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.

