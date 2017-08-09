James Gunn explains Guardians 2/Infinity War timeline

From Digital Spy

Thanks to the MCU's increasingly twisty timeline, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is actually set four years before the events of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Well, most of it. Because it turns out that the mid-credits scene featuring Chris Pratt's Star-Lord arguing with the adolescent Groot actually happens around the time of the upcoming Avengers movie.

Cinema Blend pointed out to director James Gunn that the half-grown Groot looks very similar to the version portrayed in the sneak peeks at Infinity War.

"He's exactly the same," said Gunn. "That's exactly the Groot we designed for Infinity War."

When asked if that meant the scene was set four years in the future, he added: "Well, basically those are at the same time."

Groot was portrayed as a baby in Guardians 2 after his adult body was all but destroyed in the first film. Sadly, he also lost all his memories *sob*.

Vin Diesel's character will be back alongside the rest of the Guardians as they team up with the Avengers and other Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange in order to defeat the intergalactic warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Robert Downey Jr, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira and Paul Rudd are among the many actors who will feature in the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray in September.

