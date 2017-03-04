James Gunn Tweeted That the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Drax Scene That Just Appeared Online Isn't in the Movie





Earlier this week, Marvel debuted the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (watch it above), which introduced Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s dad, and which was met with predictable enthusiasm by most of the franchise’s many fans. Before dropping that promo, however, Marvel blessed the Internet with an early look at an exclusive scene from the film — although as director James Gunn has now revealed, moviegoers shouldn’t expect to see that sequence in the theatrical cut.

To announce the impending release of Vol. 2’s latest trailer, Marvel tweeted out the forthcoming video tease, which finds Drax (Dave Bautista) exhibiting some less-than-polite eating habits:

Drax’s slurping, and his squad mates’ disgust over it (“Dude!”), was yet another example of the ridiculousness that the film has been promising for months. However, when one fan confessed to Gunn on Twitter that the incident was more than a little disgusting, the filmmaker agreed — and then let it be known that the scene in question won’t be found in the final version of the movie:

I’m with you on finding the chewing/slurping gross! I found it funny but had hesitations about it. (It’s not in the movie for the record). https://t.co/DsuNmlGIbP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2017





This situation isn’t a new one; since trailers are assembled before the feature-film editing process is done, sometimes material that a director originally intended to use winds up, for various reasons, on the cutting-room floor. Even if Drax’s nastiness is destined for a Blu-ray deleted scenes package, however, there’s little doubt that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — also starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, and Sylvester Stallone — will strive to deliver some humorous outer-space adventure when it arrives in theaters on May 5.

