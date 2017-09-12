James Franco is Tommy Wiseau in new trailer for The Disaster Artist

A new trailer has appeared for ‘The Disaster Artist’.

And it looks a lot better than the film it’s based on.

James Franco stars as Tommy Wiseau – the filmmaker responsible for ‘The Room’, which happens to be the worst film of Franco’s career, and is often cited by critics as one of the worst movies of all time.

It’s even been called the ‘Citizen Kane’ of bad movies.

And now ‘The Disaster Artist’ goes behind-the-scenes of how it was made.

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

‘The Disaster Artist’ is already making waves following its premiere at TIFF.

The star-studded film (featuring the likes of Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston and Sharon Stone) has received plenty of buzz… and its reflective look behind-the-scenes of the worst film ever made is impressing the critics.

But it’s not merely a mocking statement against Franco’s former director.

James Franco stars as his former director, Tommy Wiseau – Credit: A24 More

Instead, ‘The Disaster Artist’ is said to approach the subject with fondness – an ode to Tommy Wiseau which doesn’t just recreate the iconically terrible movie. Instead, it’s a rather touching film about following your dreams… however ill-advised they might be.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“With The Disaster Artist, James Franco transforms the tragicomic true-story of aspiring filmmaker and infamous Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau – an artist whose passion was as sincere as his methods were questionable – into a celebration of friendship, artistic expression, and dreams pursued against insurmountable odds.”

“Based on Greg Sestero’s best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy’s cult-classic disasterpiece The Room (“The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”), The Disaster Artist is a hilarious and welcome reminder that there is more than one way to become a legend – and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.”

‘The Disaster Artist’ stars James Franco, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston (as himself), Sharon Stone, Josh Hutcherson and Judd Apatow.

James Franco directed the film, based on a script by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

‘The Disaster Artist’ is expected in cinemas in December 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer