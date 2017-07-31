James Franco Manages a Haunted Bank in New Trailer for 'The Vault'



James Franco is already attracting some early Oscar buzz for his late-year release The Disaster Artist (Dec. 1), in which the actor (who also directs and produces) stars as Tommy Wiseau, the man responsible for one of the worst movies ever to receive a theatrical release in this or any other country, 2003’s The Room. Nonetheless, before he pays tribute to Wiseau’s “artistry,” Franco will be lending his talents to the upcoming heist film The Vault — although its first trailer (watch it above) indicates that, despite operating in a familiar genre, it too may be a distinctly out-there venture for the star.

In The Vault, Franco plays the manager of a bank that’s robbed by a group of criminals led by Francesca Eastwood (daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher) and Taryn Manning. When those crooks request access to the establishment’s real riches, Franco points them in the direction of an off-the-grid basement vault, which — as they soon learn — contains something far more sinister than just bags of cash. What ensues, it appears, is chaos of a supernatural order, co-starring The New World’s Q’orianka Kilcher as one of the bank’s tellers, and Clifton Collins Jr. (Francesca Eastwood’s husband) as a detective assigned to handle the increasingly out-of-control situation.

Directed and co-written by Dan Bush (The Signal), The Vault seems like a genre mash-up that continues Franco’s career-long penchant for participating in expectation-defying projects. You can catch it in theaters and on demand beginning Sept. 1.

