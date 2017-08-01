James Franco: I’m taking hip-hop lessons as therapy

Hollywood star James Franco says that focusing all his efforts on acting made him depressed.

The 127 Hours star is about to embark on hip-hop lessons as a “kind of therapy”.

He told Out magazine: “I have a very addictive personality. When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that’s when I started acting, at age 17.

James Franco (John Stillwell/PA) More

“I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialise. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realised, ‘man, I’m so depressed’.”

Describing why he took himself back to college, the star, 39, said: “On the surface my life seems pretty good – I have a career and everything – but I feel isolated and lonely.”

The US actor said that he had begun “a new chapter of my life” with surfing and hip-hop lessons as part of his therapy.

“I was very work-addicted, and addicted to other things – not substances, I got over that a long time ago – but I’ve recently changed my life, and this is part of my therapy,” he said.