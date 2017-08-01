    James Franco: I’m taking hip-hop lessons as therapy

    By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

    Hollywood star James Franco says that focusing all his efforts on acting made him depressed.

    The 127 Hours star is about to embark on hip-hop lessons as a “kind of therapy”.

    He told Out magazine: “I have a very addictive personality. When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that’s when I started acting, at age 17.

    James Franco (John Stillwell/PA)

    “I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialise. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realised, ‘man, I’m so depressed’.”

    Describing why he took himself back to college, the star, 39, said: “On the surface my life seems pretty good – I have a career and everything – but I feel isolated and lonely.”

    The US actor said that he had begun “a new chapter of my life” with surfing and hip-hop lessons as part of his therapy.

    “I was very work-addicted, and addicted to other things – not substances, I got over that a long time ago – but I’ve recently changed my life, and this is part of my therapy,” he said.