James Cromwell Joins 'Jurassic World' Sequel

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran actor James Cromwell has teamed up with the cast of Universal’s Jurassic World sequel.

The actor now joins returning actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the production, which also has Toby Jones and Get Down star Justice Smith, among others, on its call sheet.

J.A. Bayona, who helmed the recent fantasy A Monster Calls, will be behind the camera when the movie begins shooting later this month. Universal has set June 22, 2018, as the release date.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, wrote the script with Derek Connolly. Details are being kept buried deep underground, and character details for Cromwell were not revealed (although it is known that Pratt and Howard are reprising their roles from the original pic).

Producing are Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley, Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Belen Atienza joins the team as a producer.

Universal vp production Sara Scott is overseeing on behalf of the studio.

Cromwell, who has been acting for more than 50 years, earned an Oscar nomination for the much-loved children’s movie Babe and has appeared in films ranging from L.A. Confidential and The Green Mile to Spider-Man 3 and The Artist. He won an Emmy for his work on the third season of American Horror Story.

Cromwell is repped by Paradigm and Markham, Froggatt.

