James Corden Sent a Bunch of Copies of 'Philadelphia' to Make Trump Care About AIDS

Corden explained that to the 1.1 million people living with HIV/AIDS in the U.S., of whom nearly 60 percent are unable to access lifesaving medications, this is troubling news. The host shared that his first knowledge of the HIV epidemic came from the film Philadelphia. He said, “It was the first time I’d ever seen anything about this disease on television. And as I learned more, I started to care.”

So to help make Trump care, The Late Late Show gathered up as many copies of the film as they could, 297 to be exact, and sent them to Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, which he frequently visits.

Corden finished the segment by asking his viewers to send their spare copies of the film to Trump’s resort and included its address.

