James Corden’s Production Company Preps ‘Bros’ Feature Documentary

Fulwell 73, the U.K. producer that makes the “Late Late Show” and now counts James Corden as one of its partners, is making “Bros,” a feature doc about the British boyband, which shot to fame in the 1980s and is reforming this year.

The documentary film will be financed by Lorton Entertainment and directed by by Fulwell 73’s David Soutar (“Harry Styles Behind The Music”). It will track the highs and lows of the band, from their breakout success, to family tragedy, and internal bust-ups.

Bros were hugely popular in the in the 1980s and the band became the youngest to have its own Wembley show. A reunion concert will take place at the London O2 later this year, the first gig since 1989, and which sold out in seven seconds when tickets went on sale late last year.

Band members Matt and Luke Goss will appear in the film, alongside other figures important to the band, and archive of them in their 1980s heyday.

Luke, whose acting credits include “Blade II”, said: “This documentary will be an access all areas pass for the viewer to see that journey with a backdrop of film and music. I’m looking forward to introduce the real me to my fans and have the wonderful opportunity to see this documentary become the definitive truth on mine and my brothers worlds coming together to bring the most vibrant Bros show to date, to the big screen.”

His brother Matt said: “The extreme contrasts in an artist’s life are very rarely documented, I’m looking forward to being a fly on the wall within my own life.”

Leo Pearlman is producing for Fulwell 73: “Bros completely rewrote the rule books for pop bands,” he said. “With this doc we’re telling a great rags to riches and back again story first and foremost, and I believe it’ll take it’s place alongside the great rock docs. It’ll appeal beyond Bros’ sizeable fanbase in the way that “Dig!” reached people who weren’t fans of the Dandy Warhols and “Some Kind Of Monster” was loved by people with no interest in metal.”