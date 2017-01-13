James Corden Joins Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett in 'Ocean's Eight'

James Corden on stage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Dave McNary, Variety

James Corden is taking a role opposite Sandra Bullock in the crime-caper spinoff Ocean’s Eight, portraying an insurance investigator.

Gary Ross is directing for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures. Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter are all starring with Bullock.

Bullock’s character is the leader of a group of thieves and cons who try to pull off a major heist. Damian Lewis (Billions) will play Bullock’s ex-lover and the target of the gang’s robbery.

Ross is directing from a script that he co-wrote with Olivia Milch.

Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh and Ross will produce with executive producer Susan Ekins. Village Roadshow is co-producing and co-financing, as it did with the three previous Ocean’s movies starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Those films were released in 2001, 2004, and 2007.

Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 8, 2018, for Ocean’s Eight.

Corden hosts The Late Late Show With James Corden and has been set to host the Grammy Awards in February. His feature credits include The Lady In The Van, Into the Woods, and Begin Again. He also has voice credits on Trolls, along with the upcoming The Emoji Movie and Peter Rabbit.

Corden is repped by CAA, United Agents, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

