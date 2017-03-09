James Corden Helps Samuel L. Jackson Recreate His Filmography

According to one popular internet movie database, Samuel L. Jackson has acted in over 170 projects. When the actor stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden they thought it would be fun to revisited a lot of them in the popular segment, "Role Call."

Jackson and Corden recreated some of Jackson's best scenes, like his famous line from Snakes on a Plane, "I have had it with these motherf***ing snake on this motherf***ing plane!"

The pair also performed scenes from Pulp Fiction, Shaft, and of course all the Marvel films in which Jackson plays Nick Fury. The segment was almost 10 minutes long because Jackson has been in so many projects. Samuel L. Jackson is certainly one of the most prolific actors of this era.