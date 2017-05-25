James Cameron welcomes fans to Pandora: The World of Avatar





Ever wanted to head to Pandora?

Well, now you can as ‘Avatar’ fans get their own adventure at Walt Disney World.

An incredible new attraction has opened at Walt Disney World, which transports ‘Avatar’ fans 4.4 light years away from Earth, to the beautiful, magical world of Pandora. Experience life among the Na’vi with plants and creatures you’d never find here on Earth.

It’s fun, it’s interactive, and best of all it’s absolutely stunning.

And it’s open to the public from 27 May 2017.

“Anyone can visit Pandora in all its majesty,” said director James Cameron as he opened the attraction at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. “And when they do, they can learn about the Na’vi culture and all their values. The Na’vi have a spiritual connection with their world. Pandora and Disney’s Animal Kingdom both inspire us to understand and respect the natural world and our place in it.”

Avatar fans head down a Pandoran river – Credit: Disney More

He was joined at the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar by many of the original film’s actors, including Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Jon Landau, Wes Studi, Joel David Moore, Sam Worthington, and Stephen Lang.

And presumably, they were just as blown away as we are.

After crossing a rusted-over entry bridge, guests follow a winding forest pathway to where the surreal landscape of ‘Avatar’ first comes into view. The exotic Valley of Mo’ara spreads before them… and it sounds incredible.

Experience the world of Avatar – Credit: Disney More

Expect other-worldly sights, sounds and scenes as you roam verdant pathways underneath floating mountains laced with waterfalls dropping to quiet ponds. And expect to venture deep inside a bioluminescent rainforest, with sounds of Pandoran creatures roaming nearby.

“It’s not the movie ‘Avatar’ that we are portraying,” said Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive Joe Rohde. “It is the planet Pandora where you can come, you can visit, and have your own unique adventure. Rather than reliving the adventures of characters from the film, you’re going to come to the planet where those things happened — and have your own set of adventures you can own.”

Attractions include:

Avatar Flight of Passage – This incredible effects-filled ride sends explorers swooping and soaring on a simulated flight above Pandora, on the back of a winged banshee. Experience the awe-inspiring sights of lush jungles, vast seas, waterfalls and even floating mountains as you explore all Pandora has to offer.

James Cameron opens Pandora: The World of Avatar – Credit: Disney More

Na’vi River Journey – All aboard these 8-seater riverboats will take a trip down the sacred river, deep into the heart of a bio-luminescent rainforest, beneath a canopy of exotic plants. If that’s not enough, the journey concludes with an encounter with the Na’vi Shaman of Songs who sends out positive energy through her music.

And once you’ve had enough of all the excitement, you can even relax and unwind at the Satu’li Canteen – a traditional Na’vi restaurant where you can sample Hawke’s Grog Ale.

Surely, it’s a must for ‘Avatar’ fans.

And it looks like an incredible place to spend a holiday.

