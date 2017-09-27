James Cameron: Terminator 3, 4 and 5 were a ‘bad dream’

‘Terminator 6’ won’t follow on from ‘Terminator Genisys’.

And it seems James Cameron wasn’t a fan of the other sequels, either.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker James Cameron confirmed that the upcoming ‘Terminator’ sequel won’t follow on from ‘Terminator: Genisys’… and it’s actually a direct sequel to ‘Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2’.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2,” he said. “And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse.”

– Terminator 6 Adds Director Tim Miller

– Why Do All T-800s Look Like Schwarzenegger?

– James Cameron Plans New Terminator Trilogy

Ouch… that’s some pretty harsh words.

Especially after ‘Terminator Genisys’ was supposed to reclaim the flatering franchise.

But Cameron insists that it wasn’t his idea.

“This was really driven more by [new director Tim Miller] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it,” he said. “The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

But how are they going to do that?

“The [first] films are more relevant today than they were when he made them,” said Tim Miller. “A lot of it seems like prognostication because it’s coming to be — the world we live in right now.

“People ask me: ‘Will the machines ever win against humanity?’,” explained Cameron. “I say: ‘Look around in any airport or restaurant and see how many people are on their phones. The machines have already won.’ It’s just [that] they’ve won in a different way.”

Will this modern take on AI and technology come into play?

It certainly sounds like it… and it could give us a very different Terminator.

‘Terminator 6’ stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

Tim Miller will direct the film, based on a script by James Cameron, Josh Friedman, David S. Goyer, and Justin Rhodes.

‘Terminator 6’ heads to cinemas in 2019.

