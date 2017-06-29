James Cameron’s ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ to Return to Theaters on Aug. 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (Photo:

Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock)

He'll be back.

Director James Cameron’s 4K 3D conversion of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been booked for an Aug. 25 domestic release by AMC Theatres.

The restored film will screen exclusively at AMC locations during its first week back in theaters.

Terminator 2 has stood the test of time and is still hailed by critics as one of the best sci-fi movies in film history,” said Elizabeth Frank, exec VP at AMC Theatres. “Now, the newly restored version of the classic will take the already extraordinary special effects to a new level, and AMC is honored to give fans a newly immersive experience of a legendary film, as well as introduce the blockbuster to a new generation.”

Terminator 2: Judgment Day also starred Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen, and Joe Morton. It was a sequel to the 1984 film The Terminator, and followed Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and her 10-year-old son John (Furlong) as they are pursued by an advanced shapeshifting Terminator being sent back in time to kill John Connor. Schwarzenegger’s less advanced Terminator is also sent back in time to protect John.

Due to the extensive visual effects, Terminator 2 had a $102 million production budget, making it the most expensive movie ever at the time. The film was a box office success with more than $500 million in worldwide grosses. Terminator 2 also won Academy Awards for best sound, best sound effects editing, best visual effects, and best makeup.

“The 4K 3D restoration and conversion of the film looks stunning, and after 26 years the film hasn’t aged one little bit,” said François Scippa-Kohn of Distrib Films US. “AMC Theatres is the perfect fit for this release and a terrific opportunity for Distrib Films US and our partners Metal Rabbit Media, MPRM Communications, and Kyle Thorpe PR to get the film in front of fans in a spectacular new way.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' in 3D: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Variety: