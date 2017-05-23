James Cameron sued by man claiming he’s Titanic’s Jack Dawson

Could he be the real Jack Dawson? Credit: 20th Century Fox

Jack Dawson in ‘Titanic’ isn’t a real person… right?

Except, that might not be the case.

According to TMZ, a man from Florida named Stephen Cummings is suing James Cameron for apparently appropriating his personal history in the movie ‘Titanic’.

“James Cameron stole the life story of a Florida man who worked in the yacht industry and used it for the lead character of ‘Titanic’ … according to his lawsuit.”

Claiming to be the real Jack Dawson, he believes that James Cameron heard of him through word of mouth – apparently, Cummings was a local legend in Brevard County between 1988 and 1989.

And he claims that the director turned some of his personal history into the character we now know as Jack Dawson in the film, ‘Titanic’.

You know… the one played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Not convinced? Well, Cummings also claims that other aspects of Jack Dawson’s story were taken from stories he had repeatedly told his friends over the years, about two of his relatives (a man and his wife) who were on board the Titanic when it sank.

Jack and Rose in Titanic – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

You guessed it – the wife survived while the husband did not.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Cummings’ relative ever possessed the Heart of the Ocean… or whether there really was enough room on that makeshift raft for him to have climbed on.

Either way, it looks as though it could be a costly lawsuit.

That is, if his claims are ever proven.

“Cummings wants $300 million … plus 1 percent of royalties.”

Considering the $1.8 billion ‘Titanic’ made at the box office, that’s a substantial amount. Still, I can’t help thinking this case – unlike the ill-fated ship itself – doesn’t hold much water.

