James Cameron reflects on his late friend and collaborator Bill Paxton

Cameron tells Yahoo Movies he viewed Paxton as “the consummate artist” who had a “deep appreciation for art and culture” that wasn’t just confined to the cinema. Moreover, the director says that the actor was a one-of-a-kind person — “they certainly broke the mold” — and noted that they became “fast friends” beginning in 1981, when both of them were still working for legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman. It was a friendship that would last for decades, and was still strong at the time of the actor’s death: Cameron reveals that he last spoke with Paxton the night before the heart surgery that tragically ended the actor’s life at age 61.

Watch: Bill Paxton reveals the original ending of ‘Titanic’:



