James Cameron and McG bringing True Lies to television

As if small screen takes on ‘Lethal Weapon’ and ‘Rush Hour’ weren’t enough, another old action comedy favourite is winging its way to TV.

It has been announced that a TV reboot is in the works for ‘True Lies,’ writer-director James Cameron’s 1994 movie (itself a remake of 1991 French comedy ‘La Totale!’) which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a CIA super-spy who has kept his true identity secret from his beleaguered wife Jamie Lee Curtis, but is forced to reveal all when the couple get caught up in the plans of Middle Eastern terrorists.

Cameron and his company Lightstorm Entertainment are producing an hour long pilot episode for 20th Century Fox Television, to be directed by McG, who also directed the pilot of TV’s ‘Lethal Weapon,’ and is no stranger to Cameron territory, having called the shots on 2009’s ‘Terminator Salvation’.

We should imagine that at this point no one was holding their breath for the long-rumoured ‘True Lies’ sequel, but this announcement would seem to put that idea to bed once and for all. While it had been rumoured at various points over the years, James Cameron told Ain’t It Cool News in 2009 that he didn’t feel comfortable “generating laughs with nuke-toting Islamic fundamentalist terrorists” in the wake of 9/11.

However, a ‘True Lies’ TV series has long been a possibility, having been in development in some capacity since 2010.

It should of course be a foregone conclusion that this new take on ‘True Lies’ (which also starred Tom Arnold, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku and the late Bill Paxton) will introduce new actors as Harry and Helen Tasker, although no casting has been announced at this point.

Not that fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis should have too much to be sad about, as Schwarzenegger will be back (yes, we said it) in a sixth ‘Terminator’ to be directed by ‘Deadpool’s Tim Miller, whilst Curtis recently announced she will revive her signature role Laurie Strode in a new ‘Halloween’ movie due October 2018.

Read More:

Tributes paid to Harry Dean Stanton, dead at 91

Fox push Logan as Oscar contender

Claire Foy cast as new Lisbeth Salander



